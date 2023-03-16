Zubiri ampaw banat sa Cha-cha

Kinontra ni Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez ang pahayag ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri na sinasadyang hindi ilabas ng Malacañang at ng Kongreso ang implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng amyenda sa Public Service Act, Retail Trade Liberalization Law at Foreign Investment Act para ma­bigyang katuwiran ang pag-amyenda sa Konstitusyon.

Ayon kay Rodriguez, chairman ng House committee on constitutional amendments, ampaw o walang basehan ang mga sinasabi ni Zubiri na tila nakakita ng multo sa itinutulak na Charter change (Cha-cha) sa Kamara.

“That’s foul, that’s pure speculation that has no basis at all,” ani Rodriguez. “My beloved Senate president from Mindanao may be seeing ghosts where there are none. He should overcome his fear of the unknown. He should give us, his former colleagues in the House of Representatives, and executive officials some good faith.”

Sinabi ni Rodriguez na “unfair” ang pahayag ni Zubiri lalo na kay Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na siyang lider ng mga ahensiya na gumagawa ng IRR. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)