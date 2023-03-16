WebClick Tracer

Friday, March 17, 2023

NEWS

SMC kumita ng P1.5 trilyon noong 2022

Kinumpirma ng San Miguel Corp (SMC) nitong Huwebes na tumaas ng 60% ang kanilang kita noong 2022 sa halagang P1.5 trilyon.

Sa isang statement, sinabi ng SMC na ang consolidated net income at net income ay umakyat ng P43.2 bilyon at P26.8 bilyon, ayon sa pagkakasunod.

Nanggaling ang malaking kita sa operasyon ng Petron, San Miguel Food and Beverage, San Miguel Packaging at SMC Infrastructure.

Nakatulong din ang pagpapatupad ng cost ma­nagement sa pagpapataas ng consolidated income.

“Our strong top line performance is a clear indication of our economy’s continuous recovery as well as the strong consumer demand for our products and services,” saad ni SMC President at CEO Ramon S. Ang.

“While challenges remain, we’re confident in the measures and programs we’ve put in place to weather these. We remain strongly committed to executing on the long-term growth strategy we’ve laid out for our company, that will also significantly benefit our country,” dugtong pa niya.

Tumaas ang revenue ng Petron Corp sa P857.6 bilyon dahil sa malakas na demand na nagtulak sa net income na P6.7 bilyon.

Ang net income naman ng SMFB ay umangat ng 10% sa P34.7 bilyon, habang ang SMB ay patuloy namang umaahon sa naitalang 6% na mas mataas na net income na P21.8 bilyon. Ang Ginebra San Miguel Inc ay nakapagtala ng record performance na net income na P4.5 bilyon.

