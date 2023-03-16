SC: Libing ng mga senior citizen sakop ng discount

Kahit na ang interment ng mga senior citizen, sakop pa rin ng 20% discount, ayon sa Supreme Court (SC).

Sa desisyong nilabas ng SC nitong Huwebes, binanggit ng korte na kasama ang gastos sa interment services sa funeral at burial expenses ng yumaong senior citizen.

Binaligtad ng High Court ang dalawang reso­lusyon ng Cagayan de Oro City Regional Trial Court na hindi raw kasama ang interment service sa funeral at burial expenses na dapat bigyan ng 20% discount.

Nag-ugat ito sa petis­yong inihain ng Pryce Corporation Inc., isang kompanyang nag-aalok ng interment services, na nanindigang hindi na sakop ng amended Senior Citizen Act ang gastos sa pag­huhukay, pagsesemento ng nitso at iba pang interment services.

“The Court found that the exclusion by the RTC of interment services from the coverage of the 20% senior citizen discount is not provided under the law, and the IRR, which does not explicitly exclude interment services, cannot be interpreted to support the lower court’s resolution,” ayon sa SC.

Ang desisyon ay isinulat ni Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)