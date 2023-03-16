7 Tau Gamma swak sa hazing ng Adamson student

Sasampahan ng kaso ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang pitong opis­yal at miyembro ng Tau Gamma Phi fraternity kaugnay sa hazing slay kay Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.

Ayon sa DOJ, may ebidensya laban sa mga suspek para madiin sa kasong paglabag sa Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 sa isinagawang imbestigasyon.

Kabilang sa mga kinasuhan ay sina Earl Anthony Osita Romero; Tung Cheng Benitez Teng, Jr.; Jerome Ochoco Balot; Sandro Dasalla Victorino; Michael Lambert Alcazar Ricalde; Mark Muñoz Pedrosa at Daniel Delos Reyes Perry.

Sasampahan din ang mga respondent ng kasong physical injury dahil sa pa­nanakit sa neophyte na si Roi Osmond Dela Cruz.

Ayon sa resolusyon ng panel of prosecutors na may petsang March 13, lahat ng respondents ay aktuwal na nakilahok sa hazing.

“Based on the evidence presented during the inquest proceedings, the panel gathered that the above-named respondents, together with other individuals who remain at large, recruited John Matthew Salilig, Roi Osmond Dela Cruz and two others to join the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity-Adamson University chapter,” ayon sa DOJ.

Nabatid na si Salilig ay ni-recruit at isinailalim sa hazing noong Pebrero 18 sa Biñan, Laguna at ayon sa testigo, tumanggap ito ng 70 palo ng paddle.

Ang kaso sa mga respondents ay isasampa sa Biñan, Laguna RTC. ­(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)