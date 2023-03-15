WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

‘Pinas pinigil Tokhang probe ng ICC vs Duterte

Pormal na naghain ng apela ang Pilipinas sa desisyon ng International Criminal Court Pretrial Chamber (PTC) na ipagpatuloy ang imbestigasyon sa madugong giyera kontra droga sa administrasyon ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa inihaing apela sa ICC Appeals Chamber noong Martes, Marso 13, hiniling ng Philippine government sa tribunal na isuspinde ang pagbubukas sa imbestigasyon ng ICC prosecutor.

Pinetisyon nila sa Appeals Chamber na huwag pahintulutan si ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan na ipagpatuloy ang imbestigasyon sa mga napatay sa Oplan Tokhang.

Ang apela ay nilagdaan ni Solicitor Gene¬ral Menardo Guevarra, limang assistant solicitor general, at isang international criminal lawyer.

Iginiit ng grupo ni Guevarra na ang ICC prosecutor ‘would lack any legal foundation’ at ang gagawin niyang pag-iimbestiga ay maituturing nang panghihimasok sa soberanya ng Pilipinas.

“The resumption of the Prosecution’s investigation pending resolution of this appeal would therefore defeat it’s very purpose and create an irreversible situation that could not be corrected. The suspension of the Prosecution’s investigation into the Situation in the Republic of the Philippines is therefore warranted pending the expeditious resolution of this appeal,” ayon sa petisyon.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante