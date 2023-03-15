‘Pinas pinigil Tokhang probe ng ICC vs Duterte

Pormal na naghain ng apela ang Pilipinas sa desisyon ng International Criminal Court Pretrial Chamber (PTC) na ipagpatuloy ang imbestigasyon sa madugong giyera kontra droga sa administrasyon ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa inihaing apela sa ICC Appeals Chamber noong Martes, Marso 13, hiniling ng Philippine government sa tribunal na isuspinde ang pagbubukas sa imbestigasyon ng ICC prosecutor.

Pinetisyon nila sa Appeals Chamber na huwag pahintulutan si ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan na ipagpatuloy ang imbestigasyon sa mga napatay sa Oplan Tokhang.

Ang apela ay nilagdaan ni Solicitor Gene¬ral Menardo Guevarra, limang assistant solicitor general, at isang international criminal lawyer.

Iginiit ng grupo ni Guevarra na ang ICC prosecutor ‘would lack any legal foundation’ at ang gagawin niyang pag-iimbestiga ay maituturing nang panghihimasok sa soberanya ng Pilipinas.

“The resumption of the Prosecution’s investigation pending resolution of this appeal would therefore defeat it’s very purpose and create an irreversible situation that could not be corrected. The suspension of the Prosecution’s investigation into the Situation in the Republic of the Philippines is therefore warranted pending the expeditious resolution of this appeal,” ayon sa petisyon.