Kuh Ledesma may pasabog sa Hacienda Isabella

Nakaka-miss na ang malamyos na istilo ng pagkanta ni Kuh Ledesma, ha! Sabi nga, kung gusto mo ng concert na magiging kalmado ang pakiramdam mo, kay Kuh ka manood.

Anyway, ang dami ngang nag-enjoy sa sold-out pre-Valentine concert niya sa Hacienda Isabella last February 11, at kababalik nga lang niya sa Pilipinas mula Amerika kung saan ay nag-concert sila nina Pops Fernandez, Jaya.

“It was the first time that Hacienda Isabella was open to the public after the pandemic and all our rooms were fully booked. I am grateful to all who came and braved the weekend traffic to watch our show and stay at Hacienda Isabella,” sabi ni Kuh.

Sabi pa ni Kuh, ang tagumpay ng first post-pandemic event in Hacienda Isabella ang nag-udyok sa kanya para mag-celebrate ng birthday with another open-air concert in her new venue.

“I usually mount KuhL events on my birthday. The last one was in MOA Arena, a year before the pandemic. This time, it’s a KuhL Getaway Party and since Hacienda Isabella is also where I live, it’s like I’m inviting you to my home on my birthday and sing songs for you,” chika pa niya.

Kilala si Kuh sa pagpu-put up ng mga venue tulad ng Republic of Malate, at siyempre ang Music Museum, na paboritong concert venue ng maraming singer.

At bongga nga na she is now in the process of putting up an indoor theatre in Hacienda Isabella where other artists can also hold their shows, bands can play, and new artists can be featured.

“I see a lot of potential in Hacienda Isabella and since I stay here already, I have more time to conceptualize and build. Next month, it will be my daughter’s birthday concert on April 22 and she is now in the process of putting her show together… but this March 18, it’s my post-birthday Getaway Party,” kuwento pa ni Kuh.

Makakasama nga pala ni Kuh sa concert sina Ray-An Fuentes, Isabella, at ia pang special guest.

Para sa mga detalye, tawag lang sa 0960-8850288/0920-286 8895.