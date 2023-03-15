Aso sa Caloocan ginawang vet assistant

Hindi lang man’s best friend, pwede na rin gawing assistant! Gaya na lamang ng isang doggy sa North Caloocan.

Ito ay si “Mama Dog” na kasalukuyang veterinary assistant sa ‘Paws Up Veterinary Clinic and Grooming Center’ kung saan ang trabaho niya ay taga-tahol o barker na may sarili pang ID!

Noong October 2020 pa umano nasa kanilang pangangalaga si Mama Dog. Ayon sa isang panayam ni David Aldaya, staff sa naturang vet clinic, ani, “She barks anytime she sees an incoming patient. But she also barks out of nowhere so she’s not 100% accurate as a ‘doorbell’.”

“She’s a very loving member of our team and we value her so much. She is a reminder for us that no matter how hard our job is, it will be worth it because of all the love these dogs and cats give,” dagdag pa niya.

Bukod dito, ipinost din nila ang ilang larawan na kuha kay Mama Dog habang nakapokus sa kanyang trabaho. Caption nito, “Mama Dog is officially our “Tagatahol”! When you visit the clinic, you might get frightened by Mama Dog’s barking, but don’t worry! She’s all bark, no bite! She’s the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet. Don’t be scared to give some love to Mama Dog when you see her during your visits!”

Talaga namang goodjob ang doggy na ito! (Moises Caleon)