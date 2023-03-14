Rianne Malixi, Chanelle Avaricio maggigirian

SI top amateur Rianne Mikhaela Malixi ang markadong player sa linggong ito, pero matatalento ang siksik na mga kalahok na atat siyang sawatain at pagningasin ang sariling mga ambisyon din sa korona ‘pag palo ng ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic presented by MORE Power simula ngayon (Miyerkoles) sa Marapara course sa Bacolod.

Una sa grupo si Chanelle Avaricio na gigil pantayan dehins man mahigitan ang tatlong yugtong panalo sa 10th Ladies Philippine Golf Tour 2022 sa bagong sigla at diskarte na kailangan niya sa sa tatlong araw na torneong hatid ng International Container Terminal Services, Inc. at oorganisahin ng Pilipinas Golf Tournament, Inc.

“I’m super excited to have another opportunity to play the whole year. It’s my first time here at Marapara and it’s very tight, but hopefully, I’ll do well this week,” sey Martes ni Avaricio, na umiskor ng ace at naghabol upang pumang-16 sa P5.5M sa Anvaya Cove Internationalsa Bataan nitong Pebrero.

“I played okay at Anvaya, especially on the last day. But I didn’t do well in the Thai LPGA, so hopefully, I’ll play better,” hiril niya ukol sa sablay sa cut sa 15th Tha LPGA Tour 20223 Leg 3. “I need to build on my confidence, mental game and course management.”

“I don’t know my chances, to be honest, I haven’t been playing well but I’ll try to stay positive the whole week,” panapos niyang sey.

Kagagagaling lang ni Malixi, 16, sa pagtabla sa pang-13 noong Linggo sa 5th Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship sa Singapore. (Ramil Cruz)