Lovi executive producer ng Hollywood movie

Bibilib ka talaga kay Lovi Poe dahil maraming magagandang nangyayari sa kanyang career ngayon, mapa-‘Pinas o ibang bansa man.

Kahapon nga ay in-announce ng management team ng Kapamil¬ya Supreme Actress, ang LVD Management, Inc. ni Leo Dominguez na, “Lovi Poe has become one of the executive producers of the remake of the 2003 cult film ‘The Room’ which will feature American actor Bob Odendirk, best known for his role as Saul Goodman on ‘Breaking Bad’ and its spin-off ‘Better Call Saul’, taking on the lead role of Johnny, which was originated by the film’s writer and director, Tommy Wiseau.

“The buzz around this remake of ‘The Room’ had already emerged on social media recently. Its production comes comes from ʻActing for a Causeʼ, an organization that has raised funds for various charitable causes which was founded and directed by Brando Crawford. It was Crawford who approached Lovi to take part in some of the projects that his company is doing.”

Pahayag naman ni Lovi tungkol sa Hollywood movie na isa siya sa executive producers, “I saw great synergy with his company, so I helped produce ‘The Room’.”

Natuwa rin si Lovi nang malaman na very positive ang feedback ng kanyang mga fan at followers sa magandang balita tungkol sa kanya.

Samantala, busy naman si Lovi sa ABS-CBN series nila ni Coco Martin, ang ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’, na number one show ngayon on Philippine television.

Sobra rin na namamangha si Lovi sa pagtanggap ng viewers sa kanilang series.

“Almost everywhere I go, people call me ‘Mokang’, which is my character’s name in the show, and they would ask me where ‘Tanggol’ is, referring to Coco Martin’s character,” tsika pa ni Lovi.

Mapapanood ang ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’ mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes, 8:00pm sa TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, iWantTFC, TFC (The Filipino Channel), YouTube and Facebook channels ng ABS-CBN at sa iba pa nilang platforms. (Jun Lalin)