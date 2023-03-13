P77M sibuyas tinago sa harina nabisto ng BoC

Pinangunahan ni Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, kasama si District Collector Arnoldo Famor, ang pag-inspeksyon sa may 18 containers na hinihinalang naglalaman ng P77 milyong halaga ng misdeclared na pula at dilaw na sibuyas noong Marso 10 sa Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Nabatid na hiniling ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS-MICP) Field Office, na pinamumunuan ni Chief Alvin Enciso, ang pisikal na pagsusuri sa mga subject shipment, base sa derogatory information mula sa China. Ang mga shipments ay sakop pa umano ng ilang Bills of Lading at iba’t ibang goods declaration at sinasabing naglalaman ng pizza dough at fishball.

Batay sa nasabing ulat, ininspeksyon ng BOC-MICP ang mga kargamento at nakumpirma na naglalaman ang mga ito ng misdeclared na pula at dilaw na sibuyas, at iba pa, na paglabag sa Department of Agriculture (DA) Department Circular No. 04 Series of 2016.

Ayon kay Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Juvymax Uy, ang mga pizza dough na ginamit para itago ang pula at dilaw na sibuyas ay hindi sakop ng kinakailangang lisensya at permit mula sa Food and Drug Administration (FDA), na lumalabag sa Republic Act No. 9711 o ang Foods and Drugs Batas ng 2009.

Dahil dito, naglabas si District Collector Arnoldo Famor ng Warrants of Seizure and Detention (WSD) laban sa mga shipment dahil sa paglabag sa Section 1400 kaugnay ng Section 117 ng Republic Act 10863 o ang Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), R.A. No. 9711 at ang D.A. Departamento Circular Blg. 04 Serye ng 2016.

“The BOC shall continue to maximize its intelligence resources and capabilities and intensify enforcement measures against unscrupulous importers and their cohorts to combat smuggling attempts, especially those involving agricultural goods which are inimical to our local farmers and businesses,” ani Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio.