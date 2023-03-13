Michelle Yeoh Oscar’s first Asian Best Actress

Ang inter-dimensional dramedy na ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ ang tinanghal na big winner sa 95th Academy Awards dahil sa paghakot nito ng 7 awards.

Napanalunan ng naturang pelikula ang Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay, at Best Film Editing.

Si Michelle Yeoh ang kauna-unahang Asian actress na winner ng Oscar Best Actress. Si Ke Huy Quan, na dating Hollywood child actor ay ang ikalawang Asian actor na nanalo sa best supporting actor category.

Naging Oscar nominees naman noon ang mga magulang ni Jamie Lee Curtis na sina Tony Curtis at Janet Leigh.

Nagwaging best actor ay si Brendan Fraser for ‘The Whale’, Ito ang pagbabalik ni Fraser pagkatapos nitong magpahinga sa pag-arte after 9 years.

Ginanap sa Dolby Theater ang live presentation ng Oscar Awards kunsaan ang host ay si Jimmy Kimmel. Napanood din ang awards ceremony via live stream sa Disney+.

Heto ang iba pang winners: Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Sarah Polley, ‘Women Talking’. Best Animated Feature Film Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’. Best International Feature Film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’. Best Documentary Feature ‘Navalny’.

Best Production Design Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’.

Best Sound Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Best Visual Effects Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. Best Cinematography James Friend, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’. Best Music (Original Song) ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR, music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose. Best Music (Original Score)

Volker Bertelmann, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’. Best Costume Design Ruth E. Carter, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley, ‘The Whale’. Best Live Action Short Film ‘An Irish Goodbye’. Best Animated Short Film ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’. Best Documentary Short Film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. (Ruel Mendoza)