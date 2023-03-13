Dalagita sa Muntinlupa patok ang gantsilyo business

Tinuro lang ng kanyang lola noon, pumapatok na negosyo niya na ngayon. ‘Yan ang kwento ng isang dalagita na proud owner ng kanyang small business na crochet.

Siya si Lucille Grace Ann V. Lomibao, 21-anyos, mula Muntinlupa City.

Ang pangalan ng kanyang business ay ‘Lila by Luc’ na nanggaling sa kanyang pangalan at ng kanyang lola. Kwento ni Lucille sa Abante News, “LiLa is a combination of my nickname at home (Li) and Lola (La) because the person who taught me to crochet firsthand is my Lola. The by Luc part is just me, myself.”

Itinayo niya umano ito noong September 2021, kasagsagan ng pandemya.

“It was sort of me finding a new hobby since the pandemic. When I asked my Lola to teach me how to crochet, I never had the plan to make it my business. It was sort of finding something that I can do aside from binge-watching kdrama and series so I wanted to look for a new hobby in which I can be productive,” aniya.

Pagkaraang matuto mula sa kanyang lola ay naisipan niya itong i-push na gawing negosyo. Para kay Lucille, nakatutulong umano ito upang mas maging productive, creative, at masaya dahil mahal niya ang ginagawa niya at bukod dito, ay kumikita pa siya!

Ilan sa mga pumapatok niyang crochet product ay tote bag at bucket hat na kering-keri niyang matapos apat hanggang limang oras lamang o depende sa kanyang schedule.

Dagdag pa rito, nag-ooffer din sya ng mga hikaw, scrunchies, headbands, tumbler holders, at mga tops na gawa rin sa crochet. Sa usapang presyo, nagkakahalaga ang mga ito mula P50 hanggang P350 depende din sa disenyo at uri.

Sa ngayon, available ang kanyang mga produkto sa iba’t ibang social media accounts (@lilabyluc).

“If right now, you are still working to see the results that you want for your business and for yourself I hope that this won’t hinder you to continue pursuing your dreams but somehow will push you to keep moving forward. Consider all of these rejections and slumps as lessons in life that will better you in the future! Laban Lang,” payo naman ni Lucille. (Moises Caleon)