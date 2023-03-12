Santo Papa kinondena salot na turing sa mga kababaihan

Kinondena ni Pope Francis ang pagturing sa mga kababaihan bilang salot.

Ito’y sa gitna ng ulat na mga waste material umano ngayon ang mga kababaihan sa mundo.

“Every person’s dignity and fundamental rights must be respected – education, work, freedom of expression.This is especially true for women as they are more easily subjected to violence and abuse,’ ani Santo Papa na nagdiriwan ng kanyang ika-10 taon bilang Santo Papa ngayong araw.

Sa halip na ituring na basura at salot, iginiit ni Pope Francis na dapat protektahan ang babae at maging boses nila laban sa kawalan ng hustisya at iba pa.

“They pay you less because you are a woman. Then if they see you pregnant they take your job away. It is a custom that is used in big cities, for example with maternity.

(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)