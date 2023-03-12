Rep Co: Bicol lalago ekonomiya sa pili export patungong EU

Makatutulong umano ang pagbabalik ng pag-export ng Pilipinas ng pili sa European Union (EU) sa ekonomiya ng Bicol Region.

Ayon kay Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, chairperson ng House committee on appropriations, bukod sa mga exporter at nagpoprose­so ng pili, ang pag-export sa EU ay makatutulong din sa kabuhayan ng mga lokal na magsasaka ng pili sa Bicol.

“The resumption of the exportation of dried pili nuts to the European Union, will undoubtedl­y benefit the pili industry in Bicol and improve the economy of the region. This is a welcome development and we are committed to promoting the growth and competitiveness of our local farmers in the global market,” sabi ni Co.

Ayon kay Co, ang pagpapalago ng export ay isa sa mga kailangan ng Pilipinas para mapalakas ang ekonomiya nito.

Ang pangunahing pinagdadalhan ng pili ng Pilipinas ay ang Estados Unidos, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates at Canada, ayon kay Co. (Billy Begas)