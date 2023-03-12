Nilampasan si Isiah Thomas! Russell Westbrook pang-9 na sa NBA all-time assist list

PINANGUNAHAN ni Kawhi Leonard ang kalas ng Los Angeles Clippers sa fourth quarter bago kinumpleto ang 106-95 panalo laban sa New York Knicks nitong Sabado.

Tumapos si Leonard ng 38 points, umayuda ng 22 points, 8 rebounds at 8 assists si Paul George.

Sapat ang 3 assists ni Russell Westbrook (9,062) para alpasan si Isiah Thomas (9,061) sa 9th place ng NBA career assists list.

“It’s great as a point guard like myself, the different conversations tht I’ve had to overcome over my (15-year) career to on this side of it,” ani Westbrook, may 7 points at 4 rebounds pa. “It’s a special thing.”

Binitbit ng 26 points, 10 rebounds ni Immanuel Quickley ang Knicks. Naka-19 points si Julius Randle sa kabila ng 5 of 24 shooting.

Abante pa ang New York 74-73 sa dulo ng third nang mangolekta ng 9 straight points ang Los Angeles patawid ng fourth bago pinabuka sa 14 kulang 4 minutes pa. (Vladi Eduarte)