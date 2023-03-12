Aktor Jao Mapa papalag sa Balinas Rapid Open

KARAGDAGANG atraksiyon ang paglahok ni TV actor at chess enthusiast Jao Mapa sa 2023 Balinas Open Rapid Chess Tournament na iinog sa Marso 18 sa second floor ng Open Kitchen Food Hall sa Rockwell Business Center sa Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong City.

Muling masisilayan ng fans si Mapa subalit hindi sa pinilakang tabing kundi sa ibabaw ng 64-square board chess game.

Si Jao ay unang nakilala sa Pepsi-Cola advertisement, nagsimula sa kanyang modeling career sa kalagitnaan ng 1990s, at co-host sa television variety shows gaya ng Eat Bulaga at ASAP.

Nagsimula sa movie na ‘Pare Ko’ noong 1995, iniwan ang showbusiness noong 2000 para mag-aral ng fine arts sa University of Santo Tomas.

“It’s an honor to play in the prestigious 2023 Balinas Open Rapid Chess Tournament on March 18,” sabi ni Jao. “This is a big opportunity for the young chessers to see their idols in person and hopefully it will inspire them to get into sports,”

Ang ibang kalahok ay sina Grandmaster Rogelio “Joey” Antonio, Jr., Grandmaster Darwin Laylo at nag-iisang Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna.

May P105,000 total na premyo ang nasabing tournament. (Elech Dawa)