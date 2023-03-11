Welcome pa rin daw sa ABS-CBN: Mabait na tao si Liza – Direk Lauren

Bukas pa rin ang ABS-CBN kay Liza Soberano kung saka-sakaling bumalik ito ayon kay Star Magic and ABS-CBN TV Productions Head Laurenti Dyogi.

“ABS-CBN has always been open with Liza. We’d offered her a lot of projects in the past and we’ve been very patient with what the choices she would make and ultimately she decided to do international projects. We wish her well,” ito ang nakangiting sagot ni Direk Lauren nang makapanayam namin sa contract signing ng HORI7ON.

Na­ging masuwerte raw si Liza noong nasa ABS-CBN pa ito dahil mismong oportunidad ang lumalapit sa rito.

“Opportunities that come to us, choice natin ‘yon. You take it on, you don’t take it on. Liza is lucky enough to have opportunities presented to her na hindi nape-present sa karamihan ng nanga­ngarap na mapabuti ang buhay ng kanilang pamil­ya at sarili nila,” sabi pa ni Direk Lauren.

Para kay Direk Lauren baka dumadaan lang sa quarter life questioning si Liza na tinawag niyang mabait at responsable.

“Si Liza mabait na tao talaga ‘yan. I know her to be responsible. Marami talagang pinagdaanan ang batang iyan. Marami rin siyang responsibilidad sa buhay.

“Remember she is still in her first quarter of her 100 years of life. So, siguro nagka-quarter life questioning, nangyayari naman sa atin ‘yon. We allow her to explore and aspire for something better for herself if that meant moving on to somewhere else, moving on to a different territory.”

Nauunawaan naman ni Direk Lauren ang mensaheng gustong sabihin ng magandang aktres kaya sana raw ay mag-move on na ang publiko.

“Iniisip ko na lang kung ano talaga ang gusto niyang sabihin. Minsan naman kasi, ‘di ba, ‘yong manner of how you say it, maybe she meant something else or she meant it na kaya lang her being outspoken sometimes to some people hindi ‘yon na dumadating nang tama. But take it as it, she is just saying that she wants to find her own self and she wants to explore it on her own and we should allow her that cause it’s her life. Sabi niya nga, it’s her life, it’s her choices, so dapat talaga mag-move on na rin tayo.”

Ang magiging tagumpay daw ni Liza ay tagumpay din ng ABS-CBN, Star Magic, at ng mga taong tumulong sa dating Kapamilya star.

“You know let’s wish her well because her achievements and accomplishments is also an accomplishment for us, especially for those people who helped her in the beginning, si Ogie, the Star Magic family. They will be very happy if Liza attains something that everybody’s aspiring which is the global stardom.”

Sana nga tapos na ang kabanatang ito dahil maski kami ay nauumay na rin. Nawa’y maging matagumpay talaga ang career ni Liza sa Hollywood.

Good luck, Liza!