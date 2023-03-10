Moira ‘di baog!

Grabe ang nabawas na timbang kay Moira dela Torre, ha! Kaya naman pala biglang-bigla ay super sexy na siya.

Heto nga ang nakakalokang rebelasyon ni Moira:

“One year and a month apart — from 180 lbs to 120 lbs – 60 lbs lighter and cleared of hashimoto’s hypothyroidism, estrogen dominance, and no longer infertile after 2yrs of being declared to be. No exercise, no diet, no surgeries — I only have @thecoreclinic to thank for correcting my hormones (and I’ve never even met them in person),” sabi ni Moira.

Well, naging bulung-bulungan nga noon ang kondisyon ni Moira, na ini-expect ng marami, na matapos magpakasal, mabubuntis, magkakaanak agad.

Pero hindi nga ‘yon nangyari. Dahil ang totoo nga, “In 2020, I secretly became bulimic for 2 years during a season that left me struggling mentally and physically. But in December 2021, I met Doc @drsheree online through ms @iamkarendavila (after an interview I did with her!!) and that’s when she started working on my hormones and forever changed my life for the better.

“She had me take a hormone test, where she found out what really was messing up my system (stress, depression and misdiagnosed pcos for years).

“I’ve been known to be someone whose weight fluctuated a lot — and I’d get conscious, not really because of my physical appearance but more so because of how I felt internally. I always felt uncomfortable and unable to function at my best. So when we got to the real root of all the misalignment, she knew exactly which supplements to give me and the rest is history.

“I have been on tour for almost a month now and usually, I’d get sick easily — but even with weather changes, jet lag, and lack of rest, I think it was the first time I ever felt fully present and completely enjoyed every moment of my season with the people I’m so blessed to be surrounded with. Mentally, I’ve never felt so alive.

“I felt 100% and felt so happy doing what I love, especially being able to do it well.

“Today, I went to the gym for the first time in 2 (maybe 3) years hehe and don’t ever remember feeling this happy and healthy in my life!” sabi pa ni Moira.