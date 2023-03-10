Kontra sa chika ni Jeffrey Oh: Liza Soberano hindi inalok sa Spider-Man

Oh, ayan, mismong si Liza Soberano ang pumatay sa chikang inalok siyang mag-audition para sa role ni MJ sa Spider-man: Homecoming.

Sa 2016 report ng TV Patrol, nilinaw ni Liza na hindi totoong inimbitahan siyang mag-audition para sa nasabing pelikula.

“It’s not really an invitation. I think it was what the fans wanted lang, fans of Marvel. I think one of them is Pinay and parang she tweeted that, parang kung merong magiging Mary Jane Watson, she would want it to be me. All my fans started retweeting it and everything but wala naman po talagang invitation,” saad ng aktres.

Nabuhay muli ang usap-usapan nang mabanggit ng Careless CEO na si Jeffrey Oh ang paghadlang diumano ng ABS-CBN sa audition daw ni Liza para sa Spider-man Homecoming.

“Liza was offered to audition for that role. They reached out [to] her to audition and she was not allowed because she had to do the same thing she’s always been doing. I really shouldn’t have said that. But it’s the truth. Now imagine, this wasn’t like as if she was marketed but they reached out, that’s what I mean by, it’s self-evident when you go out there. People are looking for Filipino talent,” saad ni Oh sa isang panel discussion.

Dagdag pa ni Oh, nakakalungkot daw na hindi nabigyan ng international exposure si Liza dahil sa kontratang pinirmahan niya.

“Imagine a Filipina actress was the star in one of the biggest Marvel movies in history. Imagine if she was MJ, what that would do for Philippine entertainment. But then she was on a 10-year contract which is also unheard of anywhere else in the world. I’m sure you might have seen the news, but the bigger conversation is that bigger stars and creatives could not make it big internationally, not because they are not talented enough. It’s because they legally can’t, most of the time,” sabi pa niya.

Pero kung titingnan naging supportive ang Star Magic sa mga artistang nangangarap na pasukin ang global scene tulad ni Inigo Pascual na bumida sa international series na “Monarch” pati na rin ang pag-offer kay Kim Chiu na makasama sa pelikula ang aktor na si Jackie Chan noong 2010.

Mukhang mas maigi na mag-usap muna si Liza at ang Careless upang maging malinaw sa kanila ang totoong nangyari. (Dondon Sermino)