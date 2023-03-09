UST, national sambo astig sa Tolentino Cup

DINOMINA ng Sambo National team at University of Santo Tomas ang katatapos lang na 1st Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino Cup 4th Pilipinas Sambo National Championships nitong nagdaang Marso 4-5 sa Fora Mall Filinvest sa Tagaytay City.

Walong gintong medalya ang ibinulsa ng National team sa pangunguna nina mixed martial arts champions Geli Bulaong at Robin Catalan sa women at men’s combat Sambo category.

Ginulpi sa finals ng tubong Malolos, Bulacan fighter na si Bulaong si Drew Soriano ng Muntinlupa Sambo club sa women’s under-59kgs division.

Hindi naman nagpaawat sa men’s under-58kgs si Catalan na hinigitan ang kapwa national team member na si Jeilord Alvarez.

Tumapos naman sa third place sina Florence Maguiat ng Grapplers club at Darwin Quintos ng AJJ Sprawler.

Wagi rin ang ibang national team members sa Combat Sambo, na dinaluhan mismo ni Mayor Tolentino, na siya ring pinuno ng Philippine Olympic Committee at national sports association na PhilCycling, kasama si Vice Governor Athena Bryana Tolentino.

“We’re so grateful to Mayor Bambol and Vice Gov. Athena for the warm and pleasant welcome to the Pilipinas Sambo Federation. We’re truly honored for the unending support that they’ve showed and given us,” pahayag ni PSFI President Paolo Tancontian. (Gerard Arce)