In partnership with AKF, Robinsons Malls takes steps to protect community cats

Compassion for animals and responsible pet ownership are the core values of Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club (HPC). Since 2015, HPC has attracted thousands of registered pet owners nationwide, providing them access to information, activities, and support systems that help in promoting pet welfare.

Part of HPC’s year-long programs is the protection of community cats in areas where Robinsons Malls are located, starting with Robinsons Magnolia. To achieve a more holistic approach, HPC has sealed a partnership with known advocacy group, the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF). AKF is a non-profit organization that supports, protects and promotes the welfare and rights of animals in the country.

With the joint initiative of Robinsons Malls and AKF, a sustainable program focused on the community cats will be implemented leading to their adoption under HPC’s The Gift of Furever campaign. Robinsons Malls will defray the costs including food, laboratory tests, medications, spaying/neutering, vaccination and the overall rehabilitation of the cats. AKF will also provide expert guidance and support including training on the proper handling of community cats.

AKF has all the expertise and appropriate facilities needed to realize the common goal of protecting the animals that are part of the program. Founded in 2002 by the late Charles Leslie Wartenberg with Sweet, the dog he rescued from the dog meat trade, the Foundation has been at the forefront of eliminating the practice of illegal slaughter of dogs for human consumption and have helped introduced legislations or amendments in the existing animal-welfare laws of the Philippines. At present, Atty. Heidi Caguioa heads AKF as its program director.

“AKF’s partnership with RLC is one of our efforts to bring a better tomorrow for the animals. An improved community awareness and involvement brings about that change in human behavior in the way each and everyone treat animals. Let us all remember that animal welfare is everyone’s responsibility and we should work together in creating a safe space for them,” AKF Program Director Atty. Heidi Caguioa said.

“The partnership between Robinsons Malls and AKF strengthens our commitment to responsible pet parenting and to providing support to the communities that we serve. The alliance with a reputable advocacy group like AKF will help us create more positive changes with lasting impact for animal welfare in particular and for the society in general”, says Joel S. Lumanlan, Robinsons Malls VP for Operations and Marketing.

Robinsons Malls HPC currently operates 21 Pet Parks nationwide. This is where HPC regularly hold its major pet activities including The Gift of Furever Home, a pet adoption program; Snip ‘en Snap, a free spay and neuter service; Pet Konsulta, a free consultation with veterinarians; and Pet Bakuna, a free anti-rabies vaccination drive. In 2022, The Gift of Furever Home program has achieved a record 91 percent adoption rate. Under the Snip ‘en Snap program, more than 50 dogs and cats were spayed/neutered which significantly contributed to the control of unwanted litters. The Pet Bakuna Program has vaccinated over 300 pets while more than 200 pet owners received free vet consultation under the Pet Konsulta program.