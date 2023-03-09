5th MPBL Season: Quezon Huskers asinta playoffs

SUMAMPA sa playoffs ang pangunahing target ng Quezon Huskers sa fifth season ng Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League na sisipa na sa Sabado, Marso 11, sa Quezon Convention Center sa Lucena City.

Sinabi ni Huskers coach Eric Gonzales na determinado silang lumaban hanggang post-season kahit limitado ang kanilang preparasyon.

Noong isang buwan lamang nabuo ang Huskers nina team manager Atty. Donn Rico Kapunan, assistant team manager Magnum Membrere at consultant Patrick Gregorio.

Mangunguna sa koponan si reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player Will Gozum, na sasabak sa kanyang professional debut matapos makakuha ng Special Guest License mula sa Games and Amusement Board.

Kasama rin sa team sina AJ Madrigal, Brix Ramos, CJ Catapusan, Allan Beltran, Thomas Torres, Ximone Sandagon, Al Francis Tamsi, Rodel Gravera, Ken Holmsqvist, RJ Minerva, Jeric Teng at Mark Pangilinan.

“My concern is that the time we spent in forming a solid team was so short,” sey ni coach Gonzales sa press launch ng team na dinaluhan din nina team owner Quezon Rep. Keith Micah Tan at San Andres, Quezon Mayor Ralph Edward Lim maging si Quezon Governor Helen Tan nitong Miyerkoles.

“But I’m hoping and praying to make it to the playoffs.”

Ayon naman kay Gobernadora Tan, umaasa siyang mas makikilala sa turismo ang Quezon sa paglahok nila sa MPBL.

“This is the first time for us to participate in a national league like the MPBL. We’re very thankful to be given the opportunity and we hope that we will make the Quezonians proud,” aniya.

“We hope that our participation in the MPBL will give us a chance to be known and recognized, not just in sports through basketball, but also in other aspects beyond competition as well.”

Maglalaro din sa koponan na ini-isponsoran ng JAC Liner, Inc. at Queen Margarette Hotel ang mga pambato ng Quezon na sina Paeng Salonga, Topeng Lagrama, Bryant Placino at Arjay Paul Dongog. (Abante Sports)