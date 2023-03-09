4 biktima ng trabaho abroad modus naharang

Naharang ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) ang apat pang biktima ng human trafficking na nagtangkang pumuslit patungong Singapore.

Ayon kay BI Travel Control and Enforcement Unit chief Ann Camille Mina, tinangka ng apat na sumakay ng Jetstar Airlines biyeheng Singapore noong Marso 1.

‘We received intelligence information from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking about the departure of the victims that were said to be actually bound for Cambodia to work in offshore gaming operations,’ ani Mina.

May escort aniya ang mga ito na babaeng recruiter kasama ang isang apat na taong bata. Noong una ay sinabi ng apat na empleyado sila ng manpower services hanggang umamin sila na nagbayad sila ng tig-P10,000 sa recruiter bilang down payment.

Kasabay nito muli namang nagbabala si BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco laban sa mga illegal recruiter.

“These recruiters are crafty with their schemes, by using families with children as couriers.We have seen how victims have been exploited and even physically abused abroad. Aspiring OFWs should not accept offers they receive via social media. They should always secure work abroad through the Department of Migrant Workers,’ dagdag nito.

Dinala ang mga biktima at recruiter sa Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT)para sa kaukulang imbestigasyon.(Mina Navarro)