Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar galit-galit muna sa All-Star Game  

BUMIYAHE na nitong Miyerkoles(Marso 8) pa-Passi City, Iloilo ang first batch ng PBA All-Star delegation sa pangunguna ni deputy commissioner at project director Eric Castro.

Ngayong araw susunod ang bulto ng contingent, diretso sa motorcade at courtesy call kay Mayor Atty. Stephen Palmares.

Makikihalubilo ang Team Scottie at Team Japeth sa fans kinahapunan sa meet and greet sa City of Passi Arena at CityMall.

Biyernes ang Skills Challenge sa pagitan ng Team Greats at Team Stalwarts na bubuuin ng rookie, sophomore at junior players, at ang side events ng Obstacle Challenge, Three-point Shootout at Slam Dunk contest.

School visits, basketball, coaches at referees clinics naman sa Sabado, sa Linggo ang All-Star Game ng team nina Scottie Thompson at Japeth Aguilar.

Tatlong taong nawala ang All-Star weekend na nasa pang-31 edisyon sa taong ito dahil sa pandemic, huli pa noong 2019 sa Calasiao, Pangasinan.

Apat na araw (Marso 9-12) ang All-Star Weekend na didribol sa City of Passi Arena. (Vladi Eduarte)