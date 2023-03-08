WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Motorcycle lane sa Commonwealth Avenue raratsada na

Magsasagawa ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ng 11 araw na dryrun para sa implementasyon ng exclusive motorcycle lanes sa kahabaan ng Commonwealth Avenue sa Quezon City simula sa Huwebes, Marso 9.

Sinabi ni MMDA chairperson Romando Artes na inabisuhan na nila ang mga traffic personnel na huwag munang titiketan ang mga pasaway sa motorcycle lane hanggang Marso 19.

“The dry run is meant to familia­rize motorcycle riders traversing Commonwealth Avenue on the said policy. We will have a full deployment of MMDA traffic enforcers and we will be assisted by the local government of Quezon City,” wika ni Artes.

Ang exclusive motorcycle lane ay nakapuwesto sa ikatlong lane mula sa bangketa ng Commonwealth Avenue at tatahak mula Elliptical Road hanggang Doña Carmen at vice versa.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante