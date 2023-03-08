Motorcycle lane sa Commonwealth Avenue raratsada na

Magsasagawa ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ng 11 araw na dryrun para sa implementasyon ng exclusive motorcycle lanes sa kahabaan ng Commonwealth Avenue sa Quezon City simula sa Huwebes, Marso 9.

Sinabi ni MMDA chairperson Romando Artes na inabisuhan na nila ang mga traffic personnel na huwag munang titiketan ang mga pasaway sa motorcycle lane hanggang Marso 19.

“The dry run is meant to familia­rize motorcycle riders traversing Commonwealth Avenue on the said policy. We will have a full deployment of MMDA traffic enforcers and we will be assisted by the local government of Quezon City,” wika ni Artes.

Ang exclusive motorcycle lane ay nakapuwesto sa ikatlong lane mula sa bangketa ng Commonwealth Avenue at tatahak mula Elliptical Road hanggang Doña Carmen at vice versa.