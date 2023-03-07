WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

SPORTS

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Marso 8, 2023/Miyerkoles / Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 3 Jewel Of The Nile, 7 Corona, 4 Aly Yanna, 10 Mr. Brown

R02 – 5 Viscerion, 8 Big Girl, 7 Keep Sailing, 6 Wessfacckol

R03 – 6 Burning The Tracks, 7 Tears Of Joy, 1 Happy Julliane, 3 Nga Nga Bell

R04 – 8 Walkin On Sunshine, 10 Phenom, 4 Arrogante, 5 Smart Bell

R05 – 6 Queen Louise/King Hans, 3 Amor Mi Amor, 1 Bocaue Rivertown, 5 Western Command

R06 – 4 Prime Time Magic, 5 Happy Magie, 3 Honey Ryder, 8 Barayong

R07 – 9 Ace Up, 1 Apo Ni Maria, 2 Batas Kamao, 5 Wild Act

R08 – 2 May Ten, 1 Margaux, 3 Moves Like Jagger, 12 Double Strike

Solo Pick: Jewel Of The Nile

Longshot: Ace Up, May Ten

