Monday, March 6, 2023

LIFESTYLE

Transpinay unkabogable sa Miss Pride Queen 2023!

Wagi ang pambato ng Pilipinas na si Erich Alfaro sa top title na Miss Pride Queen Universe sa ginanap na Miss Pride Queen 2023 Finals sa Australia.

“I’m humbled and touched with all the love and support that I have received from my country the Philippines and this incredible country of diversity, Australia,” saad nito sa kanyang post bilang pasasalamat sa kanyang mga taga-suporta.

“It is a magical moment for me to wear the Philippine Sash. Maraming maraming salamat po!” aniya pa.

@eriorafla My journey 👑#MissPrideQueenUniverse #WorldPridePageant #SydneyAustralia #MissPhilippines #forthephilippines #fyp ♬ My Universe – Coldplay & BTS

Tubong Plaridel, Bulacan si Erich na ngayon ay kasalukuyang naninirahan abroad.

Samantala panalo rin sa bilang Pride Queen International ang pambato ng Venezuela, habang Pride Queen World ang representative mula Dominican Republic. (Shiro Diño)

