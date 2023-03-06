Sharon goodbye ABS-CBN na?

Nagkakagulo na naman ang mga fan, pati mga netizen, dahil sa post ni Sharon Cuneta sa kanyang Instagram account kahapon ng madaling-araw. Sabi ng Megastar, “I have been and will always be a Kapamilya. I have been with ABS-CBN since 1988, when they were just rebuilding their station from the ground up after years of closure by the then-Philippine government. I did three shows with them which carried my name – The Sharon Cuneta Show for eleven years, SHARON for 6 years, and the third, also called SHARON, for another 6 or so years. Then I did Starpower, The Biggest Loser, was a coach on The Voice Kids and The Voice Teens, and a judge in Your Face Sounds Familiar. And of course, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, which I owe largely to my ‘son’ @cocomartin_ph, who handpicked me for the role of Aurora Guillermo.

For the first time in all these decades, I don’t have a long-term contract with my station. I know it is a number of things that have caused this. We lost our franchise, the station has way too many stars now and we of the ‘old guard’ have to give way. So while I will always be there when they need me and will always be grateful, I guess it is understandable that I for now consider myself a free agent. It’s time I opened myself up to other stations that may need my services, while always keeping my Kapamilya ‘duties’, if and when they come. One goes only where one is needed. (And no, wala pa akong nakakausap na kahit sino mula sa kahit anong istasyon, for the record lang po.) I love you, ABS-CBN. My memory and loyalty are unquestionable. But a girl’s gotta work where she can and where she’s wanted. See you again hopefully soon, whenever you may need me! (with red, green and blue heart emojis) P.S. Coco anak, ikaw ang may malasakit sakin at lagi akong iniisip. Abot-langit ang pasasalamat ko sayo at habang buhay kita mamahalin!

#coryvidanes#carlokatigbak#marklopez@direklauren@michellearville @ernielopez_ph @deo_endrinal @malousantos03 @direk.olivialamasan.”

Isang malapit kay Sharon ang inusisa namin kung lilipat na ba sa isang TV network ang Megastar?

“Hindi ako puwedeng sumagot pa, pero ang masasabi ko, walang lipatan pa. Wala pang ganoon,” sabi ng source namin.

Sa ngayon nga raw ay maraming ibang mga proyektong gagawin ang Megastar at ang dami rin na mga offer, kaya, “Si Sharon na nga ang tumatanggi. Hindi niya kayang gawin lahat!”

So, ayan, hindi pa goodbye ABS-CBN si Sharon, huh! (Jun Lalin)