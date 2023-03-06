Robin ‘sinuwag’, Con-Con niratsada sa Kamara

Aprubado na sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng Kamara de Representantes ang Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6 na nag­lalayong tipunin ang Constitutional convention (Con-Con) upang susu­gan ang 1987 Constitution.

Umabot sa 301 kongresista ang bumoto pabor sa resolusyon, 6 ang kontra at walang abstention.

“With this great number, we can now be likene­d to the 300 Spartans that made a last stand in the Battle of Thermopylae,” saad ni Cagayan de Oro Representative Rufus Rodriguez, chairman ng House Committee on Constitutional Amendments.

Sa ilalim ng Con-Con magkakaroon ng halalan para piliin ang magiging delegado rito.

Taliwas ito sa isinusulong ni Senador Robin Padilla, chairman ng Senate committee on constituent assembly, na gagawin ang pagsusog sa Konstitusyon sa pamamagitan ng Constituent Assembly o ConAss. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)