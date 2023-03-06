Asia Masters Athletics aarangkada sa Tarlac

GAGANAPIN sa Pilipinas ang 22nd Asia Masters Athletics Championships sa New Clark City Stadium sa Capas, Tarlac sa Nobyembre 8-12.

Kinumpirma ng pangulo ng Asian Masters Athletics (AMA) na si Mr Viwat Vitgrantanoros ang venue at petsa kamakailan sa Alexander Hotel sa Bangkok kung saan ginanap ang seremonya ng pagpirma at Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) na naabot sa pagitan ng Asia Masters Athletics (AMA) at ang National Masters and Seniors Athletics Association of the Philippines (NMSAAP).

“We felt very honored and proud that the NMSAAP decided to take the championships to their country, after it had been paused for three years because of Covid-19 pandemic. We believe and trust that the Philippines can carry on the task and successfully organize the championships. It will be the first time that they will be conducting the event. They have a very good facility and a strong working team,” sabi ni Mr. Viwat matapos ang seremonya.

Ikinatuwa naman ni NMSAAP President Jose C. Ang, Jr. ang pagkakapili sa pinamumunuan nitong asosasyon upang maging host sa pinakaunang pagkakataon ng torneo para sa mga dating kampeon sa World, Olympics, pati sa Asian Games at mga sumusuporta sa athletics.

“We are very grateful to the AMA council for giving us a chance to host the championships. We believe that we can do the job. The New Clark City stadium is very new. It was built in 2019 when the Philippines hosted the 30th SEA Games. We have an athletes village and a hotel that can accommodate not less than 1,500 athletes. We believe that the masters athletes will enjoy the competition at our beautiful stadium and city,” sabi ni Ang, Jr. (Lito Oredo)