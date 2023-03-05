P101M smuggled sibuyas, asukal galing China bulilyaso sa BOC

Bulilyaso sa Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang pagpasok sana sa bansa ng mahigit sa P101 milyong puslit na sibuyas at asukal mula sa China.

Nabatid na nadiskubre ng BOC ang mga smuggled agricultural products na nagkakahalaga ng P101,641,350 sa 17 shipments sa Manila International Container Port (MICP) sa serye ng physical examinations na isinagawa noong Pebrero 27 hanggang 28, 2023.

Ilang containers na karamihan ay mula sa China at dumating sa Manila port mula Disyembre 29, 2022 hanggang Pebrero 12, 2023, ang nadiskubreng naglalaman ng mga misdeclared at undeclared items, gaya ng pula at puting sibuyas, mushroom balls, at asukal.

Sinabi ni Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Juvymax Uy na ang mga intelligence officials at personnel sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio ay mabilis na umaksiyon upang masuri ang mga naturang containers.

“While we aren’t done yet examining all these suspected containers, we’re already working on getting to the bottom of these illegal operations. Our good commissioner and our port officers and personnel are invaluable assets to the agency. With Commissioner Rubio at the helm, our teams are working day and night to protect our borders,” aniya.

Nakatuklas naman ang mga nakatalagang Customs examiners ng mga pula at puting sibuyas, mushroom balls, at asukal sa mga shipments ng tatlong local consignees, na kinabibilangan ng RYY Consumer Goods Trading, MFBY Consumer Goods Trading, at M.S. Fab Builder.

Ang mga Alert Orders (AOs) ay kaagad ring inisyu matapos na makatanggap si Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso ng “derogatory information” hinggil sa laman ng mga containers.

“Originally, these shipments were declared to have pizza dough, shabu-shabu balls like fish balls, and some pneumatic tools. But, so far, of the 22 containers we have opened this week, we already found agricultural products, such as sugar and onions,” ani Enciso.

Matapos na matanggap ang ulat mula sa Customs Intelligence Group, ipinag-utos ni CIIS-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) chief Alvin Enciso ang pagpigil sa mga containers at pinangunahan ang pisikal na eksaminasyon sa mga ito.

“It’s critical for us here at the port to act swiftly on these matters because if these containers are indeed carrying agricultural products, then we have to coordinate with other key government agencies for the proper documentation. Here, we’re not just on the lookout for contraband items like illegal drugs and such, but we’re also protecting our markets from the economic impact of smuggled agri goods,” aniya.

Kaagad rin anilang maglalabas ng Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) ang District Collector laban sa mga naturang smuggled onions at asukal para sa posibleng paglabag sa Sec. 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) at Sec. 117 (regulated importation) na may kaugnayan sa Sec. 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Republic Act No. 10863, o mas kilala sa tawag na Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Ang pagkakadiskubre sa mga naturang sugar at onion shipments ay naganap ilang araw lamang bago iulat ng ahensiya ang pagkakadiskubre sa P1.4 bilyong halaga ng mga puslit na imported na sigarilyo sa isang warehouse sa Indanan, Sulu sa isang operasyon na isinagawa doon noong Marso March 2, 2023.