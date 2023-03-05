Miss U-Ph franchise hawak pa rin ng Empire

Ang Empire Philippines Holdings, Inc. pa rin ang may hawak ng franchise ng Miss Universe dito sa Pilipinas at tuloy na tuloy na nga sa May 13 ang coronation night ng Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

Nagpasalamat sa new owner ng Miss Universe na si Jakkaphong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip si Voltaire Tayag, Director of Communications ng Miss Universe Philippines Organization, sa kanyang Instagram post dahil sa tiwala na ibinigay nito sa Empire Philippines.

“We are thankful to the Miss Universe Inc. and Khun Anne for putting their trust in the Miss Universe Philippines Organization as the official Philippine franchise holder. Together, we will forge ahead in championing women and elevating the pageant industry. The MUPh Organization has produced world-class shows and uniquely beautiful queens since it started. We are inspired to continue our commitment to excellence. We look forward to a very eventful and fruitful partnership in the coming years. In the meantime, expect lots of excitement from the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 events culminating in a spectacular finals on May 13, 2023,” sey niya sa kanyang caption.

So, sa mga nang-iintriga na baka mapunta sa iba ang nasabing franchise, tumigil na kayo, huh! (Byx Almacen)