Ariana Evangelista may napala sa MTB Thailand

INIUWI ni Philippine champion Ariana Evangelista ang importanteng Olympic qualifying points sa pagpanlima sa Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Class 1 2023 Thailand MTB Cup 1 nitong Marso 1-2 mahirap na bulubunduking race course ng Phichit Province sa Phitsanulok.

Sumungkit ang 26-anyos na Pinay na 2-time Asia MTB overall champion at 5-time MTB national titlist ng 20 UCI pts. sa nasabing puwesto sa Women Elite – Cross Country event.

“Man, that was a tough one. We raced at 1pm where the sun was at its peak (38C ave, 46C max temp wth haha). The track was super dry and dusty too. Of course, I have a lot of things to work on but I’m super excited training harder for it!” sey ni Evangelista.

“Big thanks to everyone who made this trip possible. This was such a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to the next international mtb race with the whole PH MTB National Team! Back to training immediately when I get home as I will be racing this March 12 for the Philippine Cycling Festival in Clark, Pampanga!,” aniya pa.

Kasama ni Evangelista sa anim-katao delegasyon ng ‘Pinas sina SEA Games bronze medalist Jericho Rivera, Shagne Yaoyao, EJ Flores, Mark Valderamma at Nicole Quinones.

Sumabak din ddito ang mountain biker ng Japan, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, India, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Singapore at Cambodia, at host Thailand na mga umagaw rin ng UCI points para 2024 Paris Olympics. (Lito Oredo)