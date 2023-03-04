Kamara abangers sa ‘Eddie Garcia’ bill ng Senado

Nanawagan ang isang kongresista sa Senado na agarang pagtibayin ang “Eddie Garcia” bill na layong mabigyan ng proteksyon at maayos na working environment ang libo-libong manggagawa sa entertainment sector o independent contractors sa pelikula, telebisyon at radyo.

Hiniling ito ni Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, matapos na aprubahan ng Kamara sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang House Bill 1270 o mas kilala bilang “Eddie Garcia Bill”.

Umaasa si Villafuerte, pangunahing may-akda ng panukala, na mabubuo na nga­yong taon ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang Film, Television and Radio Entertainment Industry Tripartite Council na magbibigay garantiya sa lahat ng manggagagwa sa film at TV-radio entertainment industries ng sapat na proteksyon sa lahat ng mga manggagawa sa sektor ng entertainment.

“This Council is envisioned to help oversee the implementation of the House-passed “Eddie Garcia Act”, which seeks full job protection for all workers in these three sectors, including independent contractors who are hired to do production work and other services like distribution and exhibition of content,” ayon sa kongresista. (Eralyn Prado)