Friday, March 3, 2023

SPORTS

Thirdy Ravena, Chris Ross nagkasagutan sa Twitter

NAGBANGAYAN sa social media sina Thirdy Ravena at Chris Ross matapos matambakan ang San Miguel laban sa B.League defending champs Ryukyu, 96-68, sa EASL Champions Week.

Dahil olats din ang TNT laban Utsunomiya Brex, may sey ang SanEn NeoPhoenix import na si Thirdy hinggil sa paglalaro sa B.League.

“And they thought playing here was easy,” tweet ni Thirdy.

Kaagad umalma si Ross sa nasabing post at sinabing, “no need to bring anyone down. You have no clue what’s goin on over here bro chill,”

Nilinaw naman ni Ravena na ang kanyang post ay para sa mga basher nilang magkapatid na si Kiefer Ravena at hindi para sa PBA.

“[Big] bro aint talking down on nobody. [My dad is] in one of those teams why would [I]? [I’m] not even throwing shade at the [PBA]. that tweet is for all the [Filipino] basketball fans who discredit and hate on some of us for being out here, esp me and my bro, ” sey ni Thirdy. (Cyreel Zarate)

