Friday, March 3, 2023

PBBM pramis mas bonggang transport system

Siniguro ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa mga Pinoy na kikilos ang kanyang administrasyon para imodernisa at mas pagandahin ang transport system ng bansa.

Sa pirmahan ng North-South Commuter Railway System’s Contract Package NS-01 sa Malacañang ay sinabi ni Marcos Jr. na ang epi­syenteng transportation system ay nagpapalago ng ekonomiya at traba­ho.

“It will strengthen what we have seen our weaknesses in the supply chain, that have been brought about by the pandemic economy, that have been brought about by the crisis in Ukraine and that we now must attend to if we are going to be able to say that we will grow the economy, that we will make it stronger, we will make it more sustainable, and we will make it more effective at improving the lives of our countrymen,” ayon sa Pangulo.

“So, truly, we cannot fall short on this aspect… This will be one of the cornerstones of our progress as we move full speed ahead into a brighter tomorrow,” dagdag nito.

Samantala, nagpasa­lamat si BBM sa Japanese government at Japan International Cooperation Agency sa pinansyal na suporta sa implementas­yon ng CP NS-01 at sa pagging aktibong katuwang ng bansa sa infrastructure development. (Prince Golez)

