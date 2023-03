Madonna nali-link sa isang boxing coach

Sa edad na 64, hindi pa rin kumukupas ang alindog ng singer na si Madonna. Kelan lang ay napabalitang ang idine-date niya ay isang 29-year old na boxing coach na nagngangalang Josh Popper.

Huling nakarelasyon ng Vogue singer ang 23-year old model na si Andrew Darnell. Pero matagal na palang nag-move on ang singer sa relasyon niyang ‘yon.

Ayon sa source ng Page Six, “It was only a very casual thing with Darnell, so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time. She had a lot of fun with Andrew, but it was never love or anything like that.”

Anyway, si Josh pala ay nagte-train sa mga anak ni Madonna sa kanyang Bredwinners Gym in New York City.

Kamakailan lang ay nag-post ito ng photo sa Instagram kasama si Madonna at may caption na, “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side.”

Bago naging boxing coach si Josh, isa itong licensed insurance salesman for New York Life. Lu¬malabas din ito US reality series na ‘Summer House’. (Ruel Mendoza)