Friday, March 3, 2023

SPORTS

Maaga nagparamdam! Tonelle Racasa wagi agad sa unang round

NAKITAAN agad ng galing si Woman National Master Antonella Berthe “Tonelle” Racasa sa pagbubukas ng Vice Governor Athena Bryana D. Tolentino National Age Group Chess Championships Eliminations U16 Girls Biyernes na ginanap sa Tagaytay International Convention Center sa Tagaytay City.

Nagwagi din si Jersey Marticio upang samahan si Racasa sa tuktok at saluhan ang ibang first round winners, giniba ni Racasa si Irish Nicole Caspe habang wagi si Marticio kay Gabrielle Bacasmas.

“I’m so happy to hurdle my first round assignment,” sabi ni Racasa.

“We hope to perform well in this event and gain some ELO rating points,” sambit naman ni Marticio.

Panalo din sa round 1 sina Kate Nicole Ordizo, Daren dela Cruz at Arleah Cassandra Sapuan. (Elech Dawa)

