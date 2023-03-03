Kevin Durant sa mga basher! “Wala ako pake sa opinyon n’yo!”

BINUWELTAHAN ni Kevin Durant si Charles Barkley at kanyang mga kritiko na nagsasabing kailangan ng two-time NBA champion na manalo ng titulo na walang superstar na kakampi para respetuhin.

“If you go back and look at LeBron (James) … he said this, I did not say this, ‘I had to win a championship without Dwyane Wade to get old heads’ respect’,” lahad ni Barkley sa First Take ng ESPN.

“Kobe Bryant said this too. He said, ‘I have to win a championship without Shaq (O’Neal) to get these old heads off my back’.”

Ganu’n din daw ang inaasahan kay KD – manalo ng championship na walang Steph Curry o Klay Thompson at Draymond Green sa tabi.

Ibig sabihin, solohin niyang balikatin ang Phoenix Suns sa korona. Dapat raw, siya ang lider ng team.

“I don’t need no credit from y’all, no credit from (Barkley), no credit from Shaq,” buwelta ni Durant via Yahoo! Sports. “Y’all don’t ever have to watch me play ever again. Don’t talk about me if you don’t (rock) with me.” (Vladi Eduarte)