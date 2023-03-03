WebClick Tracer

Friday, March 3, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

Kevin Durant sa mga basher! “Wala ako pake sa opinyon n’yo!”

BINUWELTAHAN ni Kevin Durant si Charles Barkley at kanyang mga kritiko na nagsasabing kailangan ng two-time NBA champion na manalo ng titulo na walang superstar na kakampi para respetuhin.

“If you go back and look at LeBron (James) … he said this, I did not say this, ‘I had to win a championship without Dwyane Wade to get old heads’ respect’,” lahad ni Barkley sa First Take ng ESPN.

“Kobe Bryant said this too. He said, ‘I have to win a championship without Shaq (O’Neal) to get these old heads off my back’.”

Ganu’n din daw ang inaasahan kay KD – manalo ng championship na walang Steph Curry o Klay Thompson at Draymond Green sa tabi.

Ibig sabihin, solohin niyang balikatin ang Phoenix Suns sa korona. Dapat raw, siya ang lider ng team.

“I don’t need no credit from y’all, no credit from (Barkley), no credit from Shaq,” buwelta ni Durant via Yahoo! Sports. “Y’all don’t ever have to watch me play ever again. Don’t talk about me if you don’t (rock) with me.” (Vladi Eduarte)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante