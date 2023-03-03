WebClick Tracer

Friday, March 3, 2023

NEWS

Facebook, Twitter atbp ipapakatay sa MTRCB

Isinusulong ni Senador Robin Padilla na dagdagan ng kapangyarihan ang Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) sa pag-apruba at pagbawal sa distribusyon ng mga pelikula, programa sa telebisyon at publicity materials na nagpapahayag ng ‘national, racial or religious hatred’.

Inihain ni Padilla, chair ng Senate public information and mass media committee, Senate Bill No. 1940, na naglalayong palakasin at palawakin ang mandato, kapabilidad at organization structure ng MTRCB sa pamamagitan ng pag-amyenda ng Presidential Decree No. 1986.

Kung magiging batas, magbibigay ito ng karagdang tungkulin sa MTRCB na mag-apruba at magabawal sa pamamahagi ng ‘movies, television programs and publicity materials’ na nagpapahayag na national, racial at religious hatred.

“Among those that may be used by the MTRCB as grounds to disapprove or prohibit the distribution of movies, television programs and publicity materials will likewise include those deemed dangerous “for the protection of national security, public order or public health,” sabi sa panukala.

Papalawakin din ang sakop ng regulatory body sa content, lokal man ito o imported na ipinapalabas sa mga online platforms, on-demand streaming services at iba pang katulad na teknolohiya. (Dindo Matining)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
