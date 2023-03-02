Tapusin na ang isyu: Arcilla sinagot ang patutsada ni Matti

Ilang oras makalipas ang Facebook post ni Direk Erik Matti tungkol kay John Arcilla, na may kinalaman pa rin sa hindi agad pagkakabanggit o pasasalamat ng mahusay na aktor sa beteranong direktor, heto nga ang sagot ni John.

“It was not a speech. It was a post.

“The film was mentioned in the senate televised. Then it was on the news that night. So it is already a common knowledge that the Volpi cup is On the Job the Missing 8, Erik Matti and me, and long before even the Senate Resolution was made.

“Since it is already a common knowledge. The first post is to thank the authors of the resolution. The honorable senators.

“And I apologized to you at once Erik on my text personally. I even said ‘mea culpa’ even if the plan was to have a three day installation of posts, that could easily be mistaken as an alibi now. “The second day will be thanking the gift givers.

“And third day is to post the RESOLUTION itself and that means we and the film are all mentioned in the Resolution and definitely everything will be on the caption.

“I did not post these reasons because I wish things to sink in first. But it seems not.

“The pictures of friendship is for you Direk and our colleagues to realize we have a good relationship, were not even enemies and we can actually talk about things like friends, colleagues or at least a team because that’s how I see us. Why are we exchanging words on social media?

“The repost of speeches is to remind you and everyone that I never failed to recognize the Film which means the issue about the post is totally UNINTENTIONAL and a result of misunderstanding.

“I apologize once again. And yes, I am not the Film and You are not the Film It is not even the Producer’s, the crew or the production staff per se, we do it to live literally and purposely to dream for a better life.

“We create films and we tell stories to make this world a friendlier and a better place even if its too IDEAL, we still wish it to be, where friendships and forgiveness are more valuable than anything, unless someone committed a crime or a mortal sin.

“I am so sorry for this. It was not my intention but since you were offended Erik, again I will apologize here on social media even if I already Apologized personally on our thread.

“I also end it here.”

Paulit-ulit ngang nag-sorry si John kay Direk Erik! At hiling ng mga taga-industriya na magkaayos na sila. (Dondon Sermino)