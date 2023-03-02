WebClick Tracer

Thursday, March 2, 2023

NEWS

NEDA: 28B magagastos sa Con-Con

Mas magastos ang pagdaraos ng Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) para masusugan ang 1987 Constitution kaysa sa Constituent Assembly (ConAss), ayon sa National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Sa inisyal na pagtaya ng ahensiya, susuka ang gobyerno ng P28 bilyon kung Con-Con ang gagamiting paraan sa pagretoke ng Konstitusyon pero makakamura ng P10 bilyon kung ConAss.

“I don’t have the figures for a con-ass right now because we are still finalizing the computation but malaki ho ‘yong discrepancy kasi so far, there are initial computation(s) even that, malaki ang discrepancy parang more than P10 billion ‘yong difference from a con-con to con-ass. So we will expect that it will be significantly reduced,” wika ni NEDA Undersecretary Krystal Lyn Uy sa public hearing ng Senate committee on constitutional amendments nitong Huwebes.

Binanggit ni Uy na base naman sa Resolution of Both Houses ng Kamara, maaaring bumaba ang gastos ng ConCon sa P14 bilyon at mas makakamenos pa kung isasabay ito sa national elections sa 2025 o kaya ay sa Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections sa Oktubre, 2023.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
