Mga netizen nagtatalakan dahil kay Lea

Nag-trending ang hashtag na #Lea sa Twitter kasunod nang official announcement ng International star na si Lea Salonga sapagbabalik Broadway niya.

Naging maingay ito agad dahil sa kuwento ng play at sa role na gagampanan ni Lea sanasabing project. First time niyang gaganapng isang Filipina role, bilang si Aurora Aquino, ang ina ng dating senator na si Ninoy Aquino (SLN). Bukod dito, isa rinsiya sa mga producer ng play.

Ayon nga sa video announcement ni Lea, “Hi everyone, Lea Salonga here. And I’m so excited to announce that I will be part of ‘Here Lies Love’ opening on Broadway this summer for a limited engagement.

“And it’s very special for me for a few reasons. Number one, as a Filipina artist, I am incredibly excited that audiences will finally get to see on Broadway, this beautiful, impactful and important musical. Two, I get to go back to the Broadway theater which is we’re I made my own Broadway debut over thirty years ago, which is wild for me to think about.

“So, it’s really sweet full-circle moment. And three, I get to be reunited on stage with Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora. And I am incredibly excited about that.”

Dahil dito, naglabasan na naman ang mgacomment ng mga netizen na pro-BBM at pro-Aquino. May nagparatang agad kay Lea kung bakit ito pumayag. May nagalit agad. Meron namang nagdedepensa at hindi dapatkuwestyunin ang artistry ni Lea. Na kahitnoon pa, sa biggest break niya sa theater nang gumanap siyang Vietnamese prostitute sa ‘Miss Saigon’ ay hindi na talagamatatawaran.

It turns out, ang ‘Here Lies Love’ ay tumatalakay sa kuwentong rise and fall into infamy nina First Lady Imelda Marcos at President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., Ninoy Aquino, Martial Law at People Power na nag-end ng 20-year dictatorship of Marcos through dance and music.

Hindi siya pro-Marcos, hindi rin naman dawdiretsahang masasabing anti-Marcos but is a pro-Filipino na ikinae-excite lalo ni Lea.