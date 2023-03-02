Erwin Tulfo bulilyaso puwesto sa kongreso

Sinuspinde ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang proklamasyon kay dating Department of Social Welfare and Deve­lopment (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo bilang bagong kinatawan ng ACT-CIS party-list sa Kongreso.

Nagdesisyon ang poll body na itigil ang proklamasyon kay Tulfo matapos matanggap ang petisyon upang idisku­walipika itong next-in-line nominee ng ACT-CIS.

“In its Regular Meeting today, March 1, 2023, the Commission on Elections en banc resolved to suspend the proclamation of Mr. Erwin P. Tulfo, nominee next-in-line of ACT-CIS Party-List Group in view of the filing of a Petition for Disqualification against him on February 28, 2023,” ayon sa statement ng Comelec noong Miyerkoles nang gabi.

Sa petisyong isinampa ng abogadong si Moises Tolentino Jr., pinadidiskuwalipika si Tulfo dahil sa isyu ng citizenship at “conviction by final judgment of a crime involving moral turpitude”.

Ang nasabing isyu rin ang naging dahilan kung bakit dalawang beses itong na-bypass ng Commission on Appointments (CA) hanggang sa mag-resign na lamang bilang kalihim ng DSWD.

Binanggit din sa petis­yon na nag-waive na si Tulfo bilang 4th nominee ng ACT-CIS noong tanggapin niya ang puwes­tong DSWD secretary may ilang buwan na ang nakaraan.

“It must be recalled that on June 20, 2022 Res­pondent took his oath as DSWD Secretary before President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. Consequently, his acceptance of the nomination and subsequent assumption of the position as a member of the Cabinet, ipso facto results in the withdrawal of his nomination as the fourth nominee of the ACT-CIS Party-List,” ayon sa petitioner.

“As a result of the withdrawal of his nomination, Respondent cannot be re-nominated by ACT-CIS or any other party. Section 1 of Comelec Resolution No. 10717 expressly provides that “(a) nominee who withdraws his acceptance to the nomination shall not be eligible for re-nomination by the same party or nomination by other parties,” paliwanag pa sa petisyon ni Tolentino.

Ang ACT-CIS ang naging topnotcher sa party-list elections noong Mayo 2022 kaya tatlong upuan sa Kongreso ang binigay sa kanila. Ang ikatlo nilang nominee na si Jeffrey Soriano ay nag-resign noong Pebrero.