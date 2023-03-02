Direk Erik nainsulto sa ‘thank you’ ni John

Matapos makalimutang banggitin sa ‘thank you’ message sa Senado, sunod-sunod ang post ni John Arcilla ng mga photo nila ni Direk Erik Matti, at buong pusong pinasalamatan ang mahusay na direktor.

“We are a team and we are friends,” sabi ni John sa mga photo nila, kasama rin si Dondon Monteverde, ang prodyuser ng ‘On The Job: The Missing 8’.

Pero, tila hindi ito na-appreciate ni Direk Erik. Na sa halip na matuwa, nag-post ito sa kanyang Facebook at nagsabing, “Hi John Arcilla. Please stop gaslighting me in your private messages making me feel like I overreacted on your deliberate remiss on mentioning the film ‘On The Job’ that gave you the Volpi Cup in the Venice Film Festival.

“Your constant posts mentioning me in gratitude for the award over and over again already feels like a sarcastic insulting mention (even if you probably mean it by heart), as if my issue is that I needed you to recognize and thank me in your posts, which is not really the whole point of why I called you out.

“I don’t need you to thank me. Your performance is yours. Thank the movie that made it possible to give you the chance to bring Sisoy Salas to life.

“Let’s move on from this. And I mean move on from this. As in, now.

“Your social media posts are different from your private messages to me. Stop posting just for damage control.

“I just wanted you to realize that every piece of recognition and accolade we get in the work we do is really done by a team of hardworking staff and crew that made it possible.

“That your Volpi Cup is not just about you and your talent. That in a lousy movie without the blood sweat and tears of talented and skilled filmmakers, John Arcillla’s performance will not be recognized.

“I hope that with this, you start to realize that anything we get out of the movies we make, no matter how talented we are, is really not just about us but because of the hard work of everyone involved in the making of it.

“This ends now!”

Oh, well… (Dondon Sermino)