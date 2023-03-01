Mga senador kinondena pagkamatay ng Adamson student sa hazing

Kinondena ng mga senador ang panibagong insidente ng hazing na ikinasawi ng isang che­mical engineering student ng Adamson University na si John Matthew Salilig, 24-anyos.

Nanawagan si Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri sa law enforcement agencies na tugisin at arestuhin ang mga nasa likod ng pagpatay kay Salilig.

“Hazing should not be tolerated by any society and we have the laws in place to make sure that it should never happen on hapless young men and women only longing for friendship and camaraderie. Those barbarian perpetrators should all rot in jail for the rest of their lives,” diin ni Zubiri.

Sinabi naman ni Senat­e Majority Leader Joel Villanueva na dapat rebyuhin ang anti-hazing law.

“The strength of the organization and brother­hood can never be measured through ha­zing or other types of violence… in the midst of this new case of hazing, we need to be more pro-active and revisit the law to ensure that it is being implemented properly,” ani Villanueva.

Giit naman ni Senador Joseph Victor Ejercito, dapat ipa-black list ang mga fraternity na nagsasagawa ng hazing.

Nakiisa naman sina Senador Risa Hontiveros at Sherwin Gatchalian sa pamilya ng Salilig sa paghanap ng hustisya sa biktima. (Dindo Matining)