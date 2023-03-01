Kamara isasagad werpa, kita ng mga LGU

Isusulong ng Kamara de Representantes ang mga panukala na magpapalakas sa mga lokal na pamahalaan.

Ito ang sinabi ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sa ika-31 national convention and election of officers ng Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines (PBMLP) na ginanap sa Manila Hotel.

“Be assured that your House of Representatives recognizes the indispensable role local governments play in national development, and is taking steps to ensure that these institutions are adequately enabled so that they can discharge their responsibilities more effectively,” saad ni Romualdez.

Kasama umano sa mga panukalang ito ang House Bill 2400 na naglalayong gawing mas rationalize ang sistema ng decentralization at HB 790 at 1089 na magtataas sa natatanggap ng LGU mula sa koleksyon ng national taxes.

“I encourage the incoming officers to build on the victories of the previous leadership and conti­nue blazing the trail of inter-provincial cooperation towards development,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez. (Billy Begas)