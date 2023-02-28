Mga Pinoy star sa ‘Plane’ masama loob kay Sen. Robin

Nalungkot ang mga Filipino actors na kasama sa pelikulang Plane sa ginawa ng mga senador na sina Robin Padilla at Juan Miguel Zubiri sa pagbatikos sa kanilang pelikula na pinagbidahan ng Hollywood actor na si Gerald Butler.

Para kina Mark Labella, Jeff Francisco, Ariel Felix, and Clarrel Pope, pagkakataon daw sana nilang ipakita ang talento nila sa mga kapwa nila Pinoy kapag pinalabas ang Plane sa Pilipinas. Pero dahil sa negative reaction nila Padilla at Zubiri sa pelikula, pina-ban nila itong ipalabas sa Pilipinas dahil sa maling paglarawan sa mga Muslim sa pelikula.

Ang setting ng Plane ay sa Pilipinas, pero kinunan ang mga eksena sa Puerto Rico noong kasagsagan ng pandemic in 2021.

Ayon kay Mark Labella: “For me, it’s just a fun film. I’m so proud of every single person that I see on screen. I see Jeff, I see Clarrel’s work. When I see all these Pinoys doing Pinoy martial arts. I’m like, dude, we have been fighting for representation for so long. I don’t care if it’s good or bad or neutral. I see myself on-screen. That’s cool.”

Nagpasalamat naman sila sa mga kababayan na pinagtanggol ang pelikla sa social media. Marami raw kasing gustong makapanood ng Plane, pero dahil sa kontrobersya na pinalaki nila Padilla at Zubiri kaya nag-back out na ang distributor ng pelikula na ipalabas ito sa local theaters.

Si Jeff Francisco na napapanood sa Netflix series na The Lincoln Lawyer ay may sama ng loob kay Padilla dahil hindi raw nito inalam ang hirap ng mga Pinoy na kasama sa Plane.

“I grew up in the Philippines and you know, I’ve had some kind of exposure to Filipino cinema. For me it’s kind of disappointing, especially coming from Robin Padilla because he is a pillar in the action film genre in the Philippines and I grew up watching him. There are stunt men and performers and acting in this movie was just top-tier you know, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes brought on such a great performance all the stuntmen just made it so believable. The action sequences and not a lot of people are aware that a lot of Filipinos are stunt performers in Hollywood.

“I remember there were times when I would audition in Hollywood years ago, when I first started auditioning, there would only be one Asian character and all Asians in Hollywood were going for that one role. And to be in a movie like this where there’s multiple Asian roles, both on the good side and on the bad side, and to see friends of mine that I’ve really been friends with for such a long time, like Bryan Cartago, I’ve known him for years, and we got to be in this movie together. And we’re no longer fighting for that one role. We’re here collaborating with one another. And to me that’s the work that these critics are not seeing.”

Pinagmamalaki naman ni Clarrel Pope ang husay sa martial arts ng mga Pinoy stuntmen sa Plane.

“In the fight scenes, there were some Filipino martial arts in it, and it was just great to see that side of it when it comes to my background in martial arts and as well as being Filipino. And then to be in this with Jeff and Mark and all these other Filipinos, and it was phenomenal. So I was very proud as a stunt performer to see that representation, as well as on the acting side.” (Ruel Mendoza)