Anyare kay Miss World? Megan binantaang hihiwalayan si Mikael

Para kay Megan Young, non-negotiable ang cheating sa relasyon. Kapag nahuli raw niyang nambabae ang mister na si Mikael Daez, automatic na maghihiwalay sila.

“My non-negotiable is no cheating. If ever na mag-cheat ka, then wala na ‘yung relationship. Goodbye,” mariin na sinabi ni Miss World 2013 sa ‘Fast Talk’ with Boy Abunda.

Binahagi rin ni Mikael ang kanyang non-negotiable kay Megan.

“I think semantics ‘to na Megan ‘yung non-negotiable is a strong word for you I’m sure. For me, non-negotiable it’s a core of our relationship. Parang ‘yun yung foundation, na this is where our relationship is built. Para sa akin ang non-negotiable two things lang ‘yun. First, complete honesty, very similar to what you said open communication, absolute complete honesty and it doesn’t have to be instant but we also have to continue to build towards that. ‘Yung pangalawa doon, is you (Megan) need to be able to take care of yourself.

Sa tanong kay Megan na kung matatanggap pa niya si Mikael kung umamin ito sa kanyang pagkakasala?

“No, kasi paano nangyari in the first place? Parang marami bang instances bago ka nag-cheat per se that lead up to that. So sa una pa lang hindi siya naging honest, so na-break na ‘yung pinaka-core which is ‘yung honesty. Yes naging honest at that point na nag-confess ka pero bago pa ‘yun, dishonest ka,” sabi ni Megan.

Sey naman ni Mikael na normal sa isang tao ang magkamali ngunit dapat ay maging responsable na tanggapin ang consequences na kaugnay ng pagkakamali.

“We are humans so we make mistakes but we need to be able to accept the consequences and minsan masakit ‘yung consequences but at the end of the day, life goes on. Para sa akin sometimes there are consequences na sobrang sakit dala mo habang-buhay. So para sa akin I’m ready, If I make a mistake and there’s a consequence that I have to bear for the rest of my life then so be it, life has to go on.” (Ruel Mendoza)