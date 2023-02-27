Selena Gomez nilayasan ang TikTok

Timeout ulit sa social media ang singer-actress na si Selena Gomez.

Sa pamamagitan ng TikTok Live, pinaabot ng Only Murders In The Building star na kailangan niyang magpahinga mula sa Instagram, Twitter, Facebook at TikTok.

“I’m good. I love the way I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I’m 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything,” sey ni Gomez.

Kelan lang ay naging biktima si Selena ng body-shaming. Pinaliwanag naman niya na kaya siya nag-gain ng weight ay dahil sa mga gamot na iniinom para sa sakit niya na lupus.

“When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story. I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.” (Ruel Mendoza)